Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $141,977.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $23.75 million and approximately $141,977.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $33.87 or 0.00057525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01120292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00725516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.08 or 0.99998725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

