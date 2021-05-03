Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VXRT stock traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $7.93. 1,382,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,980. The stock has a market cap of $933.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

