Veeco Instruments (VECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.12-0.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.01 on Monday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.