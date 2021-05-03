Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2021 – Velodyne Lidar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

4/26/2021 – Velodyne Lidar is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Velodyne Lidar is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Velodyne Lidar is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2021 – Velodyne Lidar is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Velodyne Lidar was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Velodyne Lidar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Velodyne Lidar was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Velodyne Lidar had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.76. 93,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,754. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

