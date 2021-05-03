Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Ventas by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,223,334 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

