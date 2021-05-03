Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 3,138 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

