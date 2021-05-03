Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 155.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $78.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

