Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after acquiring an additional 255,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $285.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.70 and its 200 day moving average is $258.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

