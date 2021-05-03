Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,163 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

