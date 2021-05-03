Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 6,662 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 913,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 71,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $75.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

