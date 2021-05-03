VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $221.50

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.50 and last traded at $221.39, with a volume of 7942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in VeriSign by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after purchasing an additional 813,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

