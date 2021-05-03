Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 1,155.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR stock opened at $242.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.