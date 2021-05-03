Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $51.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several research firms have commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

