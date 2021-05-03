Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.47.

VRTX traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.20. 2,592,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

