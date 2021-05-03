Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.44.

Vertiv stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,412,000 after buying an additional 1,123,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,372,000 after buying an additional 1,264,640 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after buying an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after buying an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after buying an additional 2,917,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

