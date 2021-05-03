Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 678 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

