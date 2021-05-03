ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.92.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

