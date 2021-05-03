Vincent Ciruzzi Sells 1,865 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day moving average of $167.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.43. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

