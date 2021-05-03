Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $63.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.