VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) Short Interest Up 54.6% in April

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,635,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVDG opened at $0.04 on Monday. VirExit Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company. It is involved in incubating solar technologies that establish electrification, education, connectivity, and community development infrastructures in rural communities to empower the individual, community, and local economy. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

