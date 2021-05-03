Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.1% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

