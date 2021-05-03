Visor.Finance (VISR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.67 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00005595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $98.13 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.12 or 0.00875778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.35 or 0.09433664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00096939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00048400 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,228,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

