VivoPower International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,447 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 call options.

VVPR stock remained flat at $$7.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,076. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVPR. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VivoPower International by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

