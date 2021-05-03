VIZIO, Inc.’s (NYSE:VZIO) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

VIZIO’s (NYSE:VZIO) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. VIZIO had issued 12,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $257,250,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During VIZIO’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $25.71 on Monday. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

