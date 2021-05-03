W Green Pay Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. W Green Pay has a market cap of $214,187.69 and approximately $23,721.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.41 or 0.00870003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00097970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.27 or 0.09242800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00045945 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

