W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

WPC opened at $74.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.