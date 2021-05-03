W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 518.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $74.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.90). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

