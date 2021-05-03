W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.87-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.870-4.970 EPS.

Shares of WPC opened at $74.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

