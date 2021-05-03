W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.23

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.23 and last traded at $76.23, with a volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

