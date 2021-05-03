W. R. Grace & Co.’s (GRA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CL King

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CL King in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

GRA stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 327.29 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

