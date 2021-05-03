W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $462.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $427.00 to $462.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.33.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $433.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.06. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $263.27 and a 52 week high of $452.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

