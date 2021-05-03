Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 27% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00003121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $309.02 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00055513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00328529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032384 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

