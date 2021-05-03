Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €117.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Thursday. Puma has a twelve month low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 166.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.