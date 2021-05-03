Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €151.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €127.45 ($149.95).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a twelve month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is €121.91 and its 200 day moving average is €110.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.95.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

