Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

