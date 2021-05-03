WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437.92 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $437.92 million and $9.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001920 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,722,118,095 coins and its circulating supply is 1,575,327,147 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

