Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $104.38.

