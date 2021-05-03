Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

NYSE:SE opened at $252.54 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.99.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

