Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 70,477 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 69,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 336,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

