Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 456 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.03.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.