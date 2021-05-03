Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $262.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.31 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

