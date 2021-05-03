Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

AAL opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

