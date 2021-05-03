Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 315 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

