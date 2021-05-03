WebDollar Reaches Market Cap of $9.71 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. WebDollar has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $8,518.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00071241 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,155,277,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,207,329,371 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar.

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

