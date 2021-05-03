Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend by 55.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

WBS stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

