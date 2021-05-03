Wedbush Boosts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $106.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

PZZA stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

