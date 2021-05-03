Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,323 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 14.7% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $384.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.69 and its 200 day moving average is $399.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.27 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 136.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.61.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

