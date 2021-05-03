Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,621 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VEA stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

