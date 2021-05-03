Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVA. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $4,974,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,473,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 845.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:EVA opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 520.00%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

