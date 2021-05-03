Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $40.72 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

